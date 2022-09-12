PALMDALE — Palmdale’s City Council meetings will remain at the same day and time, following a survey in which residents said they preferred the status quo.

The Council decided, in June, to seek residents’ input on the day and time for the monthly Council meetings. The Council meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, with a closed session starting at 5 p.m., and the public open session at 7 p.m.

