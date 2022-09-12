PALMDALE — Palmdale’s City Council meetings will remain at the same day and time, following a survey in which residents said they preferred the status quo.
The Council decided, in June, to seek residents’ input on the day and time for the monthly Council meetings. The Council meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, with a closed session starting at 5 p.m., and the public open session at 7 p.m.
After two months, 170 people responded to the survey, favoring Wednesday evenings, with 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the top spots for preferred times, Interim City Manager Ronda Perez said.
Based on the results, it appears residents are used to the existing schedule, Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
“People show they are creatures of habit,” he said. “I think people would like us to keep it the way it is. I feel the same.”
One possible change would be to move the closed session to the end of the public meeting, instead of before.
However, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa questioned whether that would be a potentially costly maneuver, by requiring attorneys and other paid subject matter experts on the clock until the public meeting is concluded — which at times has been late at night.
Under Council policy, only the first meeting of each month is considered a business meeting, while the second is intended as a workshop. This places some constraints on what items may be considered at the latter meetings.
By designating both monthly meetings as business meetings, the Council may be able to better balance the work between the two, and possibly alleviate the problem of late meetings, Councilmember Juan Carrillo said.
That decision was left up to a new Council to be seated following the November elections.
