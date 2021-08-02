PALMDALE — A request by Councilmember Juan Carrillo to formally discuss changing the meeting night for the City Council was discouraged by Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmember Richard Loa at the Council’s July 13 meeting.
The issue arose at the end of the meeting, during the time council members may request items to be included on a future agenda.
Carrillo explained he recently took a new job as a senior planner with the City of Desert Hot Springs, which creates a conflict with the Council meeting times.
The Palmdale City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with the second meeting often being a workshop for a specific topic.
The Desert Hot Springs City Council meets at the same time; that city’s Planning Commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
When he first joined the Council in 2016, Carrillo said, the Council met on Wednesdays, and he requested discussion to change back to Wednesdays, preferably.
“I ask that you consider that. It is my livelihood, it’s how I feed my family,” he said.
Prior to his election to his first term on the City Council, Carrillo was an assistant planner with Palmdale, a post he held from 2005 to 2015, according to his bio on the city’s website.
Since then, he has worked as an associate planner in the City of Coachella, before taking the promotion offered in the Desert Hot Springs job.
Carrillo did not suggest a specific day of the week to move to, but Loa argued that holding meetings on Thursdays would be too hard for the city staff, as they work a Monday through Thursday schedule. City Hall is closed on Fridays.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea at all,” Loa said, in regards to a Thursday schedule. “I think it’s very inconvenient for the public and our staff.”
Hofbauer said he had already rearranged his schedule with other meetings for committees and commissions he serves on to accommodate the Tuesday night Council meetings.
“I would miss many meetings” if that scheduled were changed, he said.
Before Carrillo began his request, Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said she had heard there was a possibility for changing the meeting night, and that she was open to it. When the matter had been brought up in the past, she said, she was opposed due to her Antelope Valley College teaching schedule, but that it was no longer an issue.
“If you guys want to change the night, I’m totally good with it now,” she said. “It won’t interfere with my teaching schedule at all.”
City Attorney Christopher Beck stopped Council discussion on the subject, as it was not on the agenda and therefore inappropriate to discuss at that time.
Changing the meeting date will require approval of an ordinance to change the municipal code, he said.
Carrillo requested an agenda item with a proposed ordinance, in order for the Council to discuss the matter appropriately.
It was unclear when the meeting was adjourned what would be the consideration on a future agenda.
“We’ll see who shows up what nights then,” Hofbauer said.
