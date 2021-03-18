PALMDALE — Members of the City Council could see their $200 monthly vehicle allowance increase following a discussion at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
City staff will bring a recommendation at a future Council meeting.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer expressed concern at the March 2 City Council meeting that the current amount is not justified given reduced travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Council established the current vehicle allowance in March 2001. That doubled the previous $100 monthly allowance adopted in 1989.
The average vehicle allowance in other cities is between $300 to $600 a month, according to a random poll conducted by Assistant City Attorney Noel Doran.
Hofbauer said as he prepared his taxes he discovered he generally exceeded the estimated 350 miles traveled in City business that would be covered by the $200.
The mayor asked for the City’s Human Resources Department to shut off his monthly allowance so he could submit a mileage report instead keeping the mileage to the $200 limit.
A February 2010 opinion by then-Attorney General Jerry Brown concluded that a city may provide a vehicle allowance to its city council members in lieu of reimbursing actual vehicle expenses after such expenses are incurred.
Brown’s opinion included a footnote in reference to a 1975 case of Albright vs. City of South San Francisco, which found that a city’s decision to issue car allowances to its Council members must be enacted by ordinance or resolution.
“I’m just concerned that we’re going to end up being the next Albright case,” Hofbauer said, adding, “How do you rationalize taking $200 for a handful of Zoom meetings?”
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said she drives a 17-year-old vehicle because she can’t afford to buy a new car.
“It costs me $80 every time I fill my tank,” Bettencourt said. “The City of Palmdale is 106 square miles, and I will travel from one end of the City to the other to visit with constituents, attend events, or do other such things. So I think I spend my $200 wisely.”
“A lot of us are going to food drives, and doing trash pickups on weekend, filling up our trucks and all that stuff, and doing the Zoom meetings,” Councilman Austin Bishop added. “I know, for me personally, there’s been plenty of events we’ve been going out for.”
Councilman Juan Carrillo said his children will return to school in April.
“That seems to be a good indicator that things may come up what the new normal will be,” Carrillo said. “What that means to me is we may be able to attend our duties in person; maybe not at the same capacity; maybe we still have to keep some COVID restrictions. But I think that this is creating unnecessary work for staff.”
Carrillo added it took the City Council 11 years to increase the monthly allowance from $100 to $200. It has been 20 years since the last increase.
“Price of gas has gone up significantly from 2001, $2 a gallon. Now it’s about $4 a gallon,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo added the City Council will most likely be able to attend meetings in person in the future.
‘I just brought it up for your own consideration,” Hofbauer said.
Councilman Richard Loa asked if the monthly vehicle allowance is still appropriate.
“Our municipal code, which provides for a vehicle allowance, is legal,” Doran said. “That municipal code provision requires the amount of the vehicle allowance to be ‘reasonably related to the City Council’s duties.’ So as long as the City Council feels that the vehicle allowance that they’re receiving is reasonably related to their average expenditures to perform their monthly duties, then that amount is fine.”
Carrillo suggested City staff look at increasing the monthly vehicle allowance, given the average for other cities is between $300 and $600 a month.
“I think that to me warrants for staff to come back with a recommendation to actually increase the $200,” Carrillo said, adding that Council members do a lot and he does not want to make more work for city staff.
The City Council voted 4-1, with Hofbauer dissenting, on Carrillo’s motion.
The motion is only for City staff to come back with a recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.