PALMDALE — The City Council, today, will consider a resolution to approve the issuance of up to $30 million in tax-exempt California Public Finance Authority revenue bonds to finance the acquisition and construction of a 118-unit apartment building at 65th Street East and Avenue S.
The city has no financial obligation or legal responsibility with regard to repayment of the debt.
In order for the council to approve the California Public Finance Authority’s issuing of the bonds, it is required to conduct a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act hearing to give the public an opportunity to comment.
“It’s $30 million, it’s not coming out of the city coffers,” City Manger J.J. Murphy said Monday. “These are state funds, but we have to have a local hearing.”
The council will hold the public hearing on behalf of the borrower, Maison’s Palmdale, LP, which submitted an application to the California Public Finance Authority to issue the tax-exempt revenue bonds.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said the process is fairly straightforward.
“The state set this process up for these different hearings,” he said. “You have to have these hearings within the jurisdiction of which it’s being applied for or affected.”
The project will be owned by Maison’s Palmdale, LP, or a partnership of which the developer, Ravellow Holdings Inc., or a related person to the developer, is the general partner, according to a staff report.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be closed to in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting orders and direction from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.
The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.
Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/92449656374?pwd=MndPNm5US2tROGhoTFdtdzBFVk5PQT09
Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669/900-9128, with the webinar ID 924 4965 6374 and passcode 184570.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org.
