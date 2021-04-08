PALMDALE — The City Council unanimously agreed to form an 11-member advisory redistricting commission to review census population data, and, if necessary, adjust the voting area boundaries for the four Council districts to keep them as equal in population as possible, and recommend district boundaries for City Council adoption.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
The advisory redistricting commission was one of four options before the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting. The other three were a staff-led process, independent redistricting commission and a hybrid redistricting commission.
Under the staff-led process, the City Council would retain a demographer/redistricting consultant to review the census data, take public input, conduct hearings, and then approve a map.
An independent redistricting commission would handle the entire process. A hybrid model would see the commission approve two or more draft maps that would go before the council for approval.
The advisory redistricting commission will conduct some of the public hearings and solicit input for the Council, which retains the final decision on the map.
Councilman Richard Loa favored the advisory commission.
“A combination, a mixing of all of these proposals, are best represented by advisory redistricting commission,” Loa said.
Councilman Austin Bishop said it was critical to have an adequate amount of input from the community to make sure that everyone is getting equal representation. He also said it was important to get input from the experts and staff to assist with the process.
For the commission’s 11 members, each Council member will be able to appoint two members. The mayor will be able to appoint three members.
In regard to eligibility requirements, Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said potential commission members should be a Palmdale resident and have lived in the city for at least three years instead of the recommended five years. The Council agreed.
She also objected to a requirement that members be a registered voter.
“I think you’re kind of vested in the process if you’re registered to vote,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
“Yeah, but you know the last election really turned people off from politics,” Bettencourt said. “And if we’re looking for a non-partisan person, what better non-partisan person than someone who doesn’t vote?”
Loa said someone who is a registered voter is showing an interest in the political process of the City.
“You’re taking a positive step to indicate that you’re going to be involved and engaged in the process and I think that should be part of the criteria,” Loa said.
However, Bettencourt said minority members of the community who may not have had an opportunity to register to vote also need to have a say in the redistricting process.
Councilman Juan Carrillo sought to include people who are going through the process of becoming citizens.
The Council voted 3-2, with Bettencourt and Carrillo dissenting, to require potential commission members to be a registered voter.
Carrillo motioned to add a provision to exempt residents who were not eligible to vote due to age or citizenship are exempt from the requirement to be a registered voter.
“I think once again if there’s an age or someone’s in the process and shows interest, I think it would be good to have that in there as well,” said Bishop, who seconded Carrillo’s motion. “I think it might be a little difficult finding people that are qualified and not political-affiliated.”
Hofbauer made a substitute motion to require potential commission members have a green card or permanent resident card. Loa seconded the motion.
“He’s making a valid point; I just think it’s a matter of timing,” Hofbauer said.
The Council unanimously agreed.
