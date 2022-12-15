CALIFORNIA CITY — A new City Council took the oath of office, Tuesday, but their tenure began with a somewhat shaky start, as they could not come to an agreement on who should serve as mayor pro tem.

Kelly Kulikoff, who most recently served as a Council member, was sworn in as mayor, alongside newly elected Council members Ron Smith and Michael Kulikoff, the new mayor’s brother.

