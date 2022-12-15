CALIFORNIA CITY — A new City Council took the oath of office, Tuesday, but their tenure began with a somewhat shaky start, as they could not come to an agreement on who should serve as mayor pro tem.
Kelly Kulikoff, who most recently served as a Council member, was sworn in as mayor, alongside newly elected Council members Ron Smith and Michael Kulikoff, the new mayor’s brother.
The first order of business for the new Council, which is rounded out by members Karen Macedonio and Jim Creighton, was to select a mayor pro tem, who conducts meetings in the mayor’s absence.
According to the California City Municipal Code, the mayor pro tem is the most senior member of the Council who has not yet served in that position. In this case, both Creighton and Macedonio are the most senior members of the Council, and neither have served as mayor pro tem.
In the case of two members having equal seniority, “the Council member who has received the most votes during the most recent election shall serve” as mayor pro tem, according to the Code.
Creighton stated this would make Macedonio the mayor pro tem, as she had more votes than he did when they were elected, in 2020.
Mayor Kulikoff argued instead that this would mean Smith, who received the most votes in the Nov. 8 election, not the two most senior members.
Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto said the wording of the Code is flawed, leaving it up to interpretation and without a definitive answer as to the intent.
Several members of the public supported Macedonio, as the senior member on the Council, several citing precedent of prior Councils.
“In order to be a senior member, you must be an existing member, not just being sworn in 35 minutes ago,” Shawn Bradley said, citing past elections and appointments.
Michael Kulikoff said it is important to follow the Code as written, not how it was interpreted, and supported Smith as mayor pro tem.
“I’m really disappointed that this new Council is starting off in this fashion,” Smith said.
He said he was disappointed that the Council was unable to get a definitive legal opinion on that portion of the Code. “I think it sets an important principal,” he said.
Mayor Kulikoff’s motion to appoint Smith failed to pass, as the Council reached a stalemate, with the two Kulikoffs voting in favor, Creighton and Macedonio opposing, and Smith abstaining.
With that vote, the Council put off the decision to its next meeting.
