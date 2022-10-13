PALMDALE — Three of the nine candidates for Palmdale City Council in the election, next month, presented their positions during a forum, on Wednesday, hosted by the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce.
District Three candidate Marcos Alvarez, District Four candidate V. Jesse Smith and District Five candidate Erika Alverdi took the stage at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center to share why they are running and answered questions put forth by moderator Mark Hemstreet.
Alvarez, a shop steward with the Los Angeles County Social Services Department, said he was running “to be part of the solution” to issues he has seen with the current city government. “There’s a multitude of things that need to be improved in our city.”
Smith is a community activist and minister with years of involvement in Palmdale. “I believe in transformative change, I believe in transformative justice, I believe that our community in the city of Palmdale has so much potential,” he said.
Alverdi, who operates a nonprofit for helping foster youth who have aged out of the system, said she is running to help residents fulfill “their God-given purpose.”
Asked what the biggest challenges facing the city are, Smith cited improvements to Palmdale Boulevard, as it is the center of the city.
Alvarez cited aid to small businesses, which were hit especially hard during the pandemic. He suggested that revenues from the city’s Measure AV sales tax should have been directed at such programs.
Alvarez also stressed the importance of providing more for the city’s east side, pushing for more businesses and housing there.
Alverdi’s primary concern is public safety, stating that people in Palmdale are “fear-driven,” which affects not only residents’ peace of mind, but also economic development efforts.
“If the public feels safe, the economy goes up,” she said.
She stated that the neighborhood watch and business watch programs are key to increasing public safety.
Smith agreed the watch programs are needed to help, and also stressed the importance of local law enforcement knowing and representing the community they serve, including the leadership.
“When I go into the Palmdale station, all I see is white males,” he said.
Alvarez also advocated for making sure Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies stationed here understand the culture and live in the area, and not just on the west side.
Smith urged development of the Palmdale airport to aid the local economy, something that will help make the city more attractive to businesses.
“I’m convinced that the more attractions we have, the more businesses will come out here,” he said.
He also felt the city should do more to reach out to local firms to take part in bidding for local government contracts.
Candidates were questioned on the distribution of Palmdale’s Measure AV sales tax funds — a frequent topic of disagreement during City Council meetings as it pertains to grants awarded from the funds.
Alvarez stated his concerns the money has not been fairly distributed, stating some Council members have special interests.
Noting that the city is “in uncharted territory” concerning the tax, which is less than two years old, he said the community needs to be educated on the process and where funds are allocated.
“I think we should respect the process,” Smith said, and that grants awarded to non-profit organizations are serving the purpose for which they were intended.
Alverdi questioned whether the Council clearly saw the city’s needs when awarding funds, and suggested the funds should be spent on beautifying the city.
Asked about whether the city is promoting equity in services, Smith and Alvarez said the city has made great strides, but there is still more work to do.
“We’re not where we want to be, but thank God we’re not where we were,” Smith said.
This is the first election in which the Council members will represent five districts, rather than the previous four, with a mayor elected from the city at-large.
Three candidates each are running for the three open seats, in Districts Three, Four and Five.
In addition to those who participated, Wednesday, the District Three ballot includes incumbent Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt and Dave Gomez; District Four includes Eric Ohlsen and Getro Elize, although the latter announced he was withdrawing from the race; and District Five includes Mario Melara and Andrea Alarcon.
