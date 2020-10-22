PALMDALE — Palmdale District 1 City Council candidate Brittany Wyre will host a food giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Vallarta Market, 440 East Palmdale Blvd., to assist Latinx and African-American communities impacted by COVID-19.
Wyre partnered with Vallarta Supermarket and the Heart Foundation to provide free food and resources to the Latinx community.
Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. Specifically, Latinx and Black residents are being disproportionately affected by the health and economic impacts of the COVID- 19 pandemic. Since April, more than 25,000 people have been tested and 85% of those tested identify as African-American or Latinx.
Wyre is doing her part to ramp up efforts to serve the surrounding vulnerable communities, a spokesperson for the candidate said.
