PALMDALE — The City Council voted to take a small bit of power away from Mayor Steve Hofbauer, giving themselves more say in nominations to future Board, commission or committee seats as the discussion on the proposal turned personal once again.
Hofbauer currently makes all appointments to Boards, commissions and committees subject to approval by the City Council. Under the ordinance approved Tuesday night, each councilmember and the mayor will be able to nominate someone to a future Board, commission or committee seat, subject to approval by the entire City Council.
The Council voted 4-1, with Hofbauer dissenting. The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.
“We fought for months over this change and we were never designed to be a strong mayor system,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said. “Our mayor does have some rights entitled to him, but there’s nothing specially saying that he should have all the appointments.”
Bettencourt added the Council is supposed to work collaboratively.
“We shouldn’t be constantly fighting about things like this,” Bettencourt said. “We should have a more of an equilibrium of balance of power on this Council; we are each one vote.”
Bettencourt said it was Hofbauer who complained about mayors taking too much power prior to his first election as mayor in November 2018. He was reelected last November. Hofbauer was first elected to the City Council in 2003, after serving 13 years as a planning commissioner.
“The biggest person that wanted this changed in the past was the mayor, and then when he became mayor, he didn’t want to make that change,” Bettencourt said.
Bettencourt added it was important to pass the ordinance to protect district councilmembers from the whim of “rogue” mayors now, and in the future.
“As recently as (Monday) I went to City Hall on my lunch break,” Bettencourt said. “The mayor was engaged in a phone conversation in the mayor’s office speaking loudly enough for all to hear.”
She added Hofbauer bashed her and Councilmembers Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo, called her names and referred to her as mayor pro tem in “name only.”
“Mayor Hofbauer has repeatedly proved that he can’t be trusted,” Bettencourt said. “He works against this Council and tries to divide us.”
She added the change in ordinance would help to limit “rogue and vindictive behavior by mayors who are power-thirsty, lack integrity, and who might be suffering from megalomania, of delusions of grandeur. This is truly, how I feel. This ordinance must be passed.”
“Thank you, and I’m glad you understand how I feel,” Hofbauer replied.
Councilman Richard Loa said the way the original ordinance was proposed was unbalanced.
“I believe that the city manager’s worked diligently and hard in trying to accommodate the concerns of the council as well as the mayor,” Loa said. “I’m convinced that this is an appropriate balance that gives the Councilmembers greater input but also allows the mayor to have substantial input in the appointment to the various committees of the City.”
Loa added he did not necessarily agree with Bettencourt’s comments.
“I respect Ms. Bettencourt as the mayor pro tem,” Loa said. “I may not have necessarily voted (for) you at the beginning but you’re in and I regard you as the mayor pro tem and I think you’re doing a good job in that position.”
Carrillo asked Hofbauer to clarify his comments.
“So, Mr. Mayor, you stated that you’re thankful we know how you feel,” Carrillo said. “You’re not denying any of what Mayor Pro Tem (Bettencourt) said about the three of us.”
Hofbauer accused Bettencourt of eavesdropping.
“I knew she was in the building,” Hofbauer said. “She doesn’t even know if I actually had somebody on the phone. I’m not going to justify the vindictive and some of the repugnant comments that she made, so I will just leave it at that.”
Hofbauer acknowledged that he was one of the more vocal appointments of the one-sided appointment process that went down. But he added the ordinance approved by the City Council was a solution to a problem that does not exist.
The mayor said he sought input from members of the City Council on previous appointments at least three times.
“It’s pretty disingenuous for someone to complain about the outcome of a game if you don’t play, and then want to change the rules of the game later, which is what’s going on here,” Hofbauer said.
Carrillo said Hofbauer did not answer his question.
“The way that you described the three of us is the way you feel,” Carrillo said.
“No, I did not say that I was responding to Ms. Bettencourt,” Hofbauer said.
Carrillo has always been outspoken about the need to have representation from each Councilmember, he said, citing the Planning Commission as an example.
“In all the current Boards that exist today and all future Boards, I believe that every sector of the city needs to have representation,” he said. “And I believe that that is what this ordinance intent is.”
“I think this is a good thing. As we’re in districts now the representation is huge,” Bishop said, adding he is also concerned about future generations.
The change will allow councilmembers and the mayor to nominate individuals for future Boards, commissions and committees. For Boards with seven seats, the mayor will be able to nominate three people. If an appointee resigns before their term is up, the same Councilmember who nominated the person will be able to nominate a replacement.
The nominations are not restricted to the nominating member’s Council district due to the nature of some commissions. For example, a public art committee has specific membership requirements.
“There may not be a member in a said district, so we did not want to write it restrictive,” City Manager J.J. Murphy explained.
There will be future committees that ought to have members from each Council district, such as a redistricting committee.
“We want to make sure that every council person has a voice in how people are being impaneled in these committees,” Bettencourt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.