LANCASTER — The master plan for the proposed Lancaster Health District is expected to go before the City Council at the April 27 and May 11 meetings following a recommendation by the Lancaster Planning Commission.
The proposed Lancaster Health District master plan would guide future development around Antelope Valley Hospital within the central portion of the City. The plan’s vision is to develop the Lancaster Health District into a nationally acclaimed and regionally significant center of health, wellness and innovation, according to the plan.
The plan area is generally bounded by Avenue J to the north, AvenueJ-12 to the south, 20th Street West to the west, and 12th Street West to the east. The plan area covers 272.4 acres, and allows for development of the plan area over the next 20 years.
The proposed Master Plan would allow for replacement of the existing hospital with a new 700,000-square-foot, 300-bed hospital and a 12,000-square-foot plant facility.
The proposed plan would also allow for the development of 340,800 square feet of acute and sub-acute care facilities with 364 beds; 480,000 square feet of continuum of care facilities with 400 beds; 1,600 residential units (250 condos and 1,350 apartments); 600,000 square feet of office space including medical; 242,000 square feet of commercial retail and restaurant space; a 180-room hotel and 70,000 square-foot conference center; and an 1,100 space parking garage, according to the final environmental impact report.
The Commission voted 5-0 to recommend certification of the environmental impact report for the Lancaster Health District master plan, approval of a general plan amendment and related zone change, and approval of the master plan itself at Monday’s meeting.
Commissions Rutger Parris and Daniel Tufts recused themselves from the discussion and vote. Parris recused himself because close family members own property in the vicinity of the project; Tufts recused himself because his business is close to the project.
“The master plan does not approve or propose any specific development except the replacement of the existing hospital,” Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain said during a presentation at Monday’s meeting in response to concern raised by a business owner. “All development that would be proposed and actually constructed within the plan area is required to go through the development review process like any other project.”
