LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hear an appeal today on Conditional Use Permit No. 22-11 and mitigated negative declaration for a proposed expansion of the existing Heliogen Research and Development facility at 431 East Ave. K-4 at the city’s former golf center and driving range.
The project would include installation of a 55-foot tall tower adjacent to the existing tower on site. The tower would support the expanded research and development uses at the facility and be similar in appearance to the existing tower.
There would also be a 100-kilowatt solar field comprised of approximately 400 solar panels. The panels would be used to test various photovoltaic components, including storage, panels and frames for solar thermal application.
The Lancaster Planning Commission held a public hearing and approved the project at the March 20 meeting. Commissioners discussed issues raised in four comment letters submitted during the review period from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District, California Department of Transportation, a member of the public and Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardoza, a law firm representing Citizens for Responsible Industry. Adams Broadwell submitted a second letter 45 minutes prior to the March 20 meeting.
“Staff has reviewed the letters and feels that all the comments raised in the letters were adequately addressed in the initial study,” senior planner Jocelyn Swain said at the March 20 meeting.
Also at the March 20 meeting, Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey asked about the end of life of the project and how the site will be decommissioned.
Joseph Long, vice president of Operations, said at the meeting that they did not specifically address mitigation at end of life.
“However, it’s a relatively simple, straightforward project to mitigate,” he said. “It’s basically steel, mirrors and concrete, and all that would have to be removed.”
Adams Broadwell filed an appeal stating that the initial study was inadequate and that an environmental impact report was required.
The law firm asserted in its appeal that the initial study was inadequate and that an environmental impact report was required due in part to decommissioning, incomplete environmental setting, air quality, public health (valley fever) and biological resources, according to a staff report by Swain and Community Development Director Larissa De La Cruz.
“Additionally, the appellant argues that the city is unable to make the required findings in order the grant the CUP,” the report said. “Staff has reviewed the appeal and believes that the initial study does not require revisions necessitating recirculation nor are there any significant impacts associated with the proposed project which would require the preparation of an EIR as documented in the attached Response to Comments,” the report said.
Adams Broadwell, in its appeal, also demanded a decommissioning plan with various components including timelines and a financing mechanism for the proposed project.
“No decommissioning plan for the project is proposed or being approved at this time,” a response letter from Downey Brand LLP on behalf of Heliogen said. “That the project may eventually be decommissioned does not oblige Heliogen to draft such a plan at this stage, any more than construction of a building obliges the developer to plan its demolition.”
The letter also says that the environmental setting is accurately described in the initial study/mitigated negative declaration. In addition, the letter said that the Valley fever impacts are sufficiently mitigated through following the AV Air Quality Management District Rule 403, which includes the submittal of a dust control plan.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. today in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
