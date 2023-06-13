Heliogen CUP

This map shows the project site at 431 East Ave. K-4 where Heliogen Inc. will expand its hydrogen research and development facility after the Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit in March. The City Council will hear an appeal of the decision tonight.

 Map courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hear an appeal today on Conditional Use Permit No. 22-11 and mitigated negative declaration for a proposed expansion of the existing Heliogen Research and Development facility at 431 East Ave. K-4 at the city’s former golf center and driving range.

The project would include installation of a 55-foot tall tower adjacent to the existing tower on site. The tower would support the expanded research and development uses at the facility and be similar in appearance to the existing tower.

