Palmdale Counci policy

The City Council delayed a decision on adopting a code of conduct policy for the Council, until concerns raised by Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa are addressed.

 Screenshot

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, split on approving a code of conduct policy for the Council, resulting in it being continued until concerns raised by Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa are addressed.

The 2-2 split decision was possible because Mayor Steve Hofbauer was absent, traveling in Palmdale’s sister city, Poncitlán, Mexico.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.