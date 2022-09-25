PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, split on approving a code of conduct policy for the Council, resulting in it being continued until concerns raised by Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa are addressed.
The 2-2 split decision was possible because Mayor Steve Hofbauer was absent, traveling in Palmdale’s sister city, Poncitlán, Mexico.
The Council requested staff develop the policy, in 2021. Other cities were consulted for their rules of City Council meetings, according to the staff report.
“It is recognized that establishing norms and procedures for the Council’s conduct of public business is essential to local government. It strengthens the faith and confidence of the people of the city in their governing body and ensures efficient City Council meetings,” the staff report reads.
Loa was the primary opposition to approving the policy, asking for consideration to be delayed to a future meeting. He listed four specific items with which he had concerns.
“There are some issues that need to be considered before we would adopt this,” he said.
Among the issues he cited was the fact that, in the recitals stating the need and purpose for the policy, there is no mention of the First Amendment, “which I think is the most important amendment to the Constitution of the United States, regarding free speech.”
Loa also wanted clarity on the section of the policy that speaks to Council members explicitly stating they are not representing the Council when stating an individual position. He said the wording would restrict Council members from endorsing a candidate.
He also didn’t like items regarding meeting conduct, including requiring the mayor to not permit reactions from the audience, which Loa said would require law enforcement to enforce, and that the mayor should not engage in back-and-forth conversations with members of the public during the meeting.
Loa also disagreed with the prohibition on Council members bringing motions to reconsider items that the Council has already passed.
“Sometimes there are issues so controversial,” he said. “I think we should consider things very carefully before we start trapping Council members in gotchas.”
“I disagree,” Councilmember Juan Carrillo said, supporting the wording in the proposed policy. “I think that this needs to exist. In fact, we have been talking about it for three years.”
These rules are necessary to keep meetings from getting out of hand and running extremely late, he said.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt also supported the policy.
“We set rules for everyone in this audience, everybody that comes in this chamber is expected to behave in a certain way,” she said. “By goal in this is for us up here to also have rules for our behavior, and for us to behave in a certain way.”
Councilmember Austin Bishop supported the policy, but said he was willing to wait to act on it to allow a closer look.
“I do think the City Council for the city of Palmdale does need a code of conduct. We have been working on this a long time,” he said.
With two in favor of adopting the policy as presented, and two in favor of waiting, the matter was delayed until the next meeting, on Oct. 5.
