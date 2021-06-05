PALMDALE — The City Council approved membership for the new Public Art Commission on Tuesday, but tabled action on appointing members to an Advisory Redistricting Commission to allow councilmembers to review additional applications received at the last minute.
The 11-member Advisory Redistricting Commission is tasked with updating the city’s four election districts, based on data from the 2020 Census. The Council established it during the April 6 meeting, advertising for applicants shortly thereafter.
After 11 applications were reported received at the May 6 City Council meeting, Councilmember Richard Loa requested a two-week extension for the application period, according to the meeting minutes.
City staff received a total of 15 qualified applications by the extended deadline, according to City Clerk Shanae Smith.
However, two of those applications were missed prior to completing the posted staff report for the meeting, but they were submitted by the deadline, Smith said.
Each Council member appoints two commissioners, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer appointing the remaining three. Not every Council district had two applicants, Smith said, but Council members could chose applicants from other districts.
Without time to consider the new applications prior to the meeting and the ability to therefore possibly reshuffle their priorities, the Council agreed to table the matter until the June 15 meeting. Hofbauer requested that Council members submit their two nominations by June 4 to expedite the process.
As stipulated in an ordinance passed in November, the Public Arts Commission is tasked with advising the City Council on varied public art installations. The Commission’s seven members are required to have professional credentials and work experience in arts and art and design-related fields. It must consist of at least two professional artists, two design professionals, and one Planning Commissioner.
The Commissioners appointed Tuesday are professional artists Brandon Singleton and Warren Scherich; arts management/advocacy representatives Darrell Walters and Michael Ross; and design professionals Doug Grove and Nathaniel Ancheta. Christina Fraga-Saenz is the Planning Commissioner.
“I can’t wait for this to start so we can start seeing beautiful things through our city,” Mayor Pro-Tem Laura Bettencourt said as all seven members were unanimously approved.
Bettencourt, however, noted its virtually all-male makeup, agreeing with a comment from a member of the public made online prior to the meeting.
“It is unfortunate that there’s a lack of women on this committee,” she said. “It surprises me. We have so many committees and the females of our community are so poorly represented. We’re going to have to work harder to encourage women to apply.”
The city received 24 applications for the Commission, according to the staff report.
The Council on Tuesday also voted unanimously to reappoint Planning Commissioners Stacia Nemeth and Bart Avery to new terms, through June 2023.
Nemeth, who serves as Commission chairwoman, represents Council District Three, and Avery, who serves as vice-chairman, is the at-large member.
