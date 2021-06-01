PALMDALE — The City Council will consider nominations and appointments to the Palmdale Public Arts Commission, Palmdale Advisory Redistricting Commission, and the reappointment of Planning Commission Chairwoman Stacia Nemeth and Vice Chairman Bart Avery at tonight’s meeting.
Each of the Public Art Commission’s seven members shall have professional credentials and work experience as exhibiting and performing artists in the visual and media arts, contemporary museum and gallery art curators/directors, arts management, professionals, arts educators, design professionals such as architects, landscape architects, and urban planners, according to a staff report.
The seven individuals nominated by Mayor Steve Hofbauer and the City Council are professional artists Brandon Singleton, Warren Scherich and Christina Fraga-Saenz; arts management/advocacy Darrell Walters and Michael Ross; and design professionals Doug Grove and Nathaniel Ancheta.
The 11-member Advisory Redistricting Commission will facilitate the process of updating the four City Council districts for future Council elections.
The nominees for the commission are applicants Rochelle Butler, Patrick R. Coulson, Shameka Andre, Nashon Mitchell, Engel Thedford, Antonio Ortega, Avrum Harris Lorraine Hanna Sadler, Dolores Morris Bennie Thorntonm and Rich Poston.
The City Council will also consider naming Brian Uribe and Vivian Davenport as alternates to the commission.
With Planning Commission Chairwoman Stacia Nemeth and Vice Chairman Bart Avery’s terms due to expire next month, Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt seeks to reappoint Nemeth as District 3 Planning Commissioner and Mayor Hofbauer seeks to reappoint Avery as the At-Large Planning Commissioner for a new term to expire on June 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.