PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday will consider awarding more than $1 million in grants to Advancing Communities Together for a winter shelter and crisis interim housing.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. It may also be viewed online at cityofpalmdale.org.
The funding to the nonprofit organization is through two separate grants: $781,820 for crisis interim housing and $390,220 for the winter shelter. The funding for these grants is from the $35.4 million in local fiscal recovery funds under the American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received.
Both facilities will consist of prefabricated structures installed on a vacant lot on Ninth Street East, south of Avenue Q, where ACT is located, according to the staff report.
The crisis interim housing project will provide supportive housing services for unhoused adults with community engagement teams, wrap around services, housing navigation services, case management, family reunification, health and wellness services and various workforce development programs, according to the staff report.
It will consist of 20 eight-by-eight units for individuals, separate hygiene units with toilets and sinks and a shower unit. The project will also have a community activity room for meals and workshops, a laundry unit and a housing office for one-on-one meetings.
The project will also provide training for ACT crews in construction and deconstruction and maintenance of all units.
The funding for this project is for a 10-year-term, according to the staff report.
The second grant is to be used to develop a plan for providing overnight shelter for up to 35 unhoused adults, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November to April. ACT’s facility on Ninth Street East already has a large, open multi-purpose room to host the individuals.
Under the grant, ACT would provide two meals and a snack, along with a meeting with a case manager to discuss developing a plan that would include a progression of support, housing navigation and other needed services through city, county and other partners.
The funding will be used to purchase a hygiene unit to serve shelter guests, improvements to accommodate it and for facility improvements including a new roof for the ACT building.
Both grants will be considered under the consent agenda, typically reserved for routine matters not expected to generate debate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.