PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday will decide on a policy that will stipulate how each council member may use discretionary funds for their individual districts.
The council meets at 5 p.m. in the council chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. The meeting is also available for viewing on the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org.
The discretionary fund policy presented for the council’s approval allocates $15,000 for each council member in the current fiscal year to benefit their districts, which could include community programs, events and initiatives, according to the staff report.
The funds must be used for a public purpose, and the policy under consideration is intended to foster accountability and transparency as to whom individual council members may award funds. Any organization that receives discretionary funds must demonstrate how the community will benefit from their use, according to the staff report.
As a public benefit, these funds must be used for purposes that are open and accessible to anyone, regardless of race, creed, religious affiliation, gender, sexual orientation and the like. Requests for funding from membership-based organizations will not be considered unless the funds will be used to benefit the entire community, not just the organization’s members.
Under the proposed policy, these discretionary funds may not be used for any political activities; to pay outstanding debts; to purchase alcoholic beverages; for travel, meals, lodging or entertainment expenses; services that are primarily commercial, religious or political; permanent improvements to non-city owned structures or property; and general operating expenses for the applicant, such as rent, utilities and salaries.
To be eligible to apply for discretionary funds, entities must be located within Palmdale or provide services to the Palmdale community; must directly provide the service for which the funds are requested; must have no outstanding debt to the city; and must not be financially dependent on the city support to meet the organization’s budgetary and operating requirements.
Organizations must also be recognized under state and federal regulations and have a valid Palmdale business license, where applicable.
The funds will not be granted to individuals, for-profit entities, non-profits not planning to use the funds in a wholly secular manner or organizations challenging city activities, plans or actions, according to the draft policy.
Organizations that are awarded discretionary funds under this policy will be required to submit a detailed report to the city, including receipts and other requested documentation, on how the funds were spent. This report will include a summary on how the funding benefitted Palmdale residents.
