PALMDALE — The City Council will switch to meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month, beginning on Oct. 20, after the Council unanimously approved a change to the city’s municipal code, on Tuesday.
The switch from Tuesdays will be on a trial period, through February, unless the Council decides at that time to extend it.
Because 30 days are required for an ordinance to take effect, the meeting day change will not impact the first meeting in October, which will still be held Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The request to change meeting nights was initially made two months ago, by Councilmember Juan Carrillo to accommodate his new job.
On Tuesday, he thanked the Council for supporting the switch, and the staff and public who are also affected.
“I know there’s been some rearrangements that we all had to do,” he said.
The Council discussed the change at its Aug. 17 meeting, coming up with the proposal to give it a four-month trial run, to see if it had any negative impact on public participation.
Because that trial period was not included in the proposal on the agenda, it had to wait until the next meeting before the Council could consider it.
When he requested the change in July, Carrillo explained he recently took a new job as a senior planner with the City of Desert Hot Springs, which creates a conflict with the Council meeting times.
The Desert Hot Springs City Council meets at the same time as Palmdale’s — the first and third Tuesday of each month, up to now — and that city’s Planning Commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
When he first joined the Council in 2016, Carrillo said at the time, the Council met on Wednesdays, which also conflicted with his job schedule. He requested a change at that time and it was granted “without any question, without any testing,” he said in August. “Evidently, it worked out. I am asking for this to accommodate my duty to represent those who elected me and my right to have employment. It’s my livelihood; it’s how I support my family.”
The Council debated at the Aug. 17 meeting what alternate day would cause the least amount of conflict and burden for staff and the public.
Councilmember Richard Loa suggested the trial period to see how it works out, considering the effect it would have on all Council members’ schedules and public participation in meetings.
