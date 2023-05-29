CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday agreed to a new location for the proposed skate park to be built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The council allocated $600,000 for a 10,000-square-foot skate park in March, along with designating a location for it within Central Park.
The original site between the pool and hill in Central Park was deemed to be undesirable due to its proximity to the lake and the children’s playground, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Theresa Oaks said.
This is largely due to the proximity to the lakes’ resident ducks and geese, who could soil the skate park.
Parks and Recreation staff met with the city’s engineer to determine the best location for the skate park, and requested it be located at the corner of California City and Conklin boulevards, the site of the former par-3 golf course.
This site is closest to electricity and other services and would require a shorter American with Disabilities Act-required pathway, Oaks said.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith supported the move, noting that the new location will make the amenity visible to those who drive through town on the busy California City Boulevard.
A few local residents who spoke on the project questioned the ongoing costs of the skate park in insurance premiums and maintenance.
Resident David Brottlund also noted that the preferred location is not near a parking area, and worried one will be needed to support the project, further increasing its costs.
“It’s starting to get out of control,” he said.
The council also approved, in a separate discussion, increasing the allocation of ARPA funds for the skate park by $200,000, creating a budget of $800,000 for the project.
