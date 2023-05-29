California City skatepark map

The City Council in California City agreed to move the proposed skate park in Central Park to the former par-3 golf course site at the corner of Conklin and California City boulevards.

 Map courtesy of City of California City

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday agreed to a new location for the proposed skate park to be built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The council allocated $600,000 for a 10,000-square-foot skate park in March, along with designating a location for it within Central Park.

