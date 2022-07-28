LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council adopted a controversial resolution that will increase the solid waste handling services fee for single-family dwellings by 12.75% and add it to property owners’ tax bills in compliance with a 2016 state law meant to reduce organic waste in landfills, where it contributes to methane production.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed the law, SB 1383, in September 2016, that requires that all organic materials be sent to organics-processing facilities, which is a costlier process. The goal is to reduce organic waste disposal 75%, by 2025.
The new fee is $450, a year, or $37.55, a month. That is about $4 higher, per month, than what property owners paid under the current rate system for single-family homes with three-cart service. The senior citizen discounted rate will increase $3.20 to $29.19 a month.
Lancaster could be fined up $10,000, per day, if the Council took no action.
The Council voted 3-0 to approve the resolution at Tuesday’s public hearing. Mayor R. Rex Parris and Councilman Darrell Dorris were absent. The public hearing was continued from July 12, due to lack of a quorum.
The city sent notices to 39,789 parcels. Under Proposition 218, if a majority of the affected parcel owners submitted written protests, the proposed rates would not go into effect. The city received 419 protest letters, far below the number required to stop the fee increase.
As they did at the July 12 public hearing, community members turned out to fill Council chambers and voice their opposition to the proposed fee increase.
Most speakers opposed the placement of the fee on the tax roll. They also opposed the higher fee amid other rising costs such as for gas and groceries. Some speakers said they did not receive a notice.
“I don’t know why we’re doing this uniformly across the board when there are upright citizens that are paying their trash bills and not needing it to go on our property tax,” one speaker said.
“It’s not just one problem that we have to solve,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said. “There’s (multiple) problems that we’re trying to solve; this is the best way for the entire city to solve those problems.”
Crist added the city has been trying to stop the fee increase, for about two years, including writing letters to Sacramento.
Lancaster could be fined up $10,000, per day, if the Council took no action.
“We have been fighting it; we have not been successful,” Crist said.
“There’s a group of people on this side of the podium that shares your same concerns, same frustrations,” Councilman Ken Mann said.
He added that the city has been resourceful in negotiating the 3.5% increase with Waste Management, outside of the increase related to SB 1383.
The city has an obligation to follow all state laws, City Manager Jason Caudle said in a presentation before the Council.
“We must do this regardless of our belief in those laws, whether we believe that they’re effective, or they’re accurate or they’re correct,” Caudle said, adding that SB 1383 unnecessarily burdens the city’s residents as well as those statewide.
City staff negotiated with WM (formerly Waste Management) to implement the law in the most effective and economical way, he said, adding that adding the fee to the tax roll was the most effective and efficient way possible.
“We understand strong emotions about rising costs,” Jennifer Andrews, a spokesperson for WM, said, Wednesday.
Not everyone pays for trash service; that waste typically ends in the desert. Lancaster spends about $2.5 million a year to clean up illegal dumping.
“It is not enough,” Caudle said. He added the placement of the waste collection fee on the tax roll will not increase the fees but provide a potential tax write-off for citizens, a comment that generated light laughter from the audience.
“Additionally, the placement of these fees on the tax roll requires a more robust process for any annual increases that may come in the future,” he said.
(1) comment
Former Gov. Jerry Brown was an Idiot. Dems push an agenda that they are un-prepared for. GDP numbers came out this morning... We are in a recession..and the Parasitical state increases taxes...Its true a Parasite will feed even if it kills the host. That is why so many people are leaving California...Newsom is an Idiot and a POS.and a huge Parasite.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.