Waste fee

Resident James Young addresses Deputy Mayor Shawn Cannon (left), City Councilman Ken Mann (second from left), Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi about the protest vote to oppose the proposed fee hike during a public hearing at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

 Screenshot via YouTube

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council adopted a controversial resolution that will increase the solid waste handling services fee for single-family dwellings by 12.75% and add it to property owners’ tax bills in compliance with a 2016 state law meant to reduce organic waste in landfills, where it contributes to methane production.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed the law, SB 1383, in September 2016, that requires that all organic materials be sent to organics-processing facilities, which is a costlier process. The goal is to reduce organic waste disposal 75%, by 2025.

Jimzan 2.0

Former Gov. Jerry Brown was an Idiot. Dems push an agenda that they are un-prepared for. GDP numbers came out this morning... We are in a recession..and the Parasitical state increases taxes...Its true a Parasite will feed even if it kills the host. That is why so many people are leaving California...Newsom is an Idiot and a POS.and a huge Parasite.

