LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices.
Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the Administrative Citation program. The additional funds will bring Chatter’s total contract amount to about $192,997.
“As you remember, the administrative citation program is a key component of our Public Safety office and we want to make sure that not only our staff is trained appropriately but it’s administered in a very strong due process, having a strong due process associated with our administration citation program,” City Manager Jason Caudle said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Chatters is working with City Clerk Andrea Alexander on the implementation of the program.
Deputy Mayor Shawntwayne Cannon urged the City Council to approve the amendment to Chatter’s professional services agreement.
“This new administrative cite program will reduce recidivism while also strengthening our public safety in an equitable way,” Cannon said. “And it will give Mr. Chatters the tools that he needs to complete implementation and I strongly support you all to pass it.”
The City Council also gave the second of two required approvals amending the Lancaster Municipal Code relating to administrative citations for misdemeanor and civil offenses.
