LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices.

Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the Administrative Citation program. The additional funds will bring Chatter’s total contract amount to about $192,997.

