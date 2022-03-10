CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, approved the contract for Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto, after having appointed him to the position, on Feb. 26.
Ponto took on the job following the resignation of former city attorney Baron Bettenhausen.
Ponto is a partner in Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O’Neill, the law firm the city employed several years ago, prior to the most recent contract with Jones & Mayer, Bettenhausen’s firm.
The contract agreement is with Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O’Neill, and services are based on an hourly rate, ranging from $75 for a clerk to $225 to $240 for attorneys. Ponto is a partner, which carries an hourly rate of $240.
The agreement is open-ended.
The city will also prepare a request for proposals for a new, permanent city attorney firm.
Bettenhausen, of the firm Jones & Mayer, served as city attorney since 2020, but the firm has provided the city’s legal services much longer than that.
According to his profile on the firm’s Web site, Ponto serves as city attorney for the City of Cudahy, and as assistant general counsel for two water districts.
He has previously served as city attorney for the City of Adelanto, and as assistant or deputy city attorney for the cities of El Monte, Cudahy, Huntington Park and San Fernando.
In addition to advising cities and special districts on issues such as the Brown Act, the Political Reform Act and the Public Records Act, Ponto has experience in cannabis laws, including drafting land use ordinance regulating cannabis and creating commercial and residential cannabis regulations. He also leads workshops and lectures on regulatory options related to cannabis.
