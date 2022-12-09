PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales.
United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to open the business, in January. It will be at 190 Sierra Court, Suite B216, near Sierra Highway and Avenue M-8.
The safety training will involve classroom teaching, bookwork and written exams only; live-fire training will take place at a private range in Rosamond, Business License Coordinator Leslie Andrews said.
Less than 10% of the overall sales in the 256-square-foot space are expected to be guns, she said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also reviewed the application and conducted a background check, and recommended approval of the permit.
Stall told the Council he has lived in the Antelope Valley for 30 years — most of his life — and has substantial experience gained in local stores selling firearms. This includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, until that company ceased its gun sales; then as manager of the Karl’s Hardware gun room in Rosamond; and finally as manager of Turner’s in Palmdale.
“I think it’s fair to say you have ample background and training in your industry,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said. “I think you picked a good location, too.”
Stall said he looked for some time for the right space to locate his business.
“It’s as secure as it can possibly be,” he said.
“I think that having another resources for firearm safety training is critical,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “The best thing we can do is encourage the public, if you have firearms in the house, that everyone in the household is trained.”
No members of the public came forward during the meeting to either oppose or support the permit.
“I wish you well,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said.
