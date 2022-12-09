Gun permit map

The City Council approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that will primarily provide gun safety training, as well as sell some sporting goods and ammunition and online firearm sales.

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales.

United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to open the business, in January. It will be at 190 Sierra Court, Suite B216, near Sierra Highway and Avenue M-8.

