PALMDALE — The South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, better known as SAVES, will be able to move to a larger home, after the City Council approved the funding for purchase of a new site, on Wednesday.
For more than 38 years, SAVES has provided food, short-term shelter, clothing, and transportation passes to assist the working poor, disadvantaged, emancipated youth, homeless and senior citizens in the South Antelope Valley who need these services. The city-supported organization serves approximately 6,000 people each year, according to the staff report.
With the number of people it helps and the services offered, SAVES has outgrown its current site, at 10th Street East and Avenue Q-12.
The City Council, in August, approved purchase of a new site on Third Street East, north of Avenue Q and in the vicinity of the Palmdale Transit Center. The property consists of three parcels, one of which already has an 8,250 square-foot metal warehouse that will be used to house SAVES. The adjoining properties will provide space necessary for the organization’s activities, according to the staff report.
The existing building will need improvements before SAVES may relocate there.
The new site will allow for better staging with vehicles delivering donated food and goods, as well as for distribution. The small parking lot and traffic flow around the current site was sometimes disrupting the neighborhood, Interim City Manager Ronda Perez said in a press briefing, Monday.
The city uses federal funding through Community Development Block Grants, to support the day-to-day functions and staffing of SAVES. On Wednesday, the Council approved redirecting a total of $900,000 in funds originally allocated for economic and business opportunity programs, as well as unallocated funds, to be used for the purchase of the new site.
The Council decision, made without discussion, was on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer absent.
During a press briefing, on Monday, Hofbauer spoke about the new facility and the possibilities it brings, including providing space for other organizations offering complementary services.
“I think the building will give us more flexibility to better engage other groups out there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.