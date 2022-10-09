SAVES new building

The City of Palmdale purchase a new site for the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, or SAVES, on 3rd Street East, north of Avenue Q. SAVES has outgrown its current location near the Civic Center campus.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, better known as SAVES, will be able to move to a larger home, after the City Council approved the funding for purchase of a new site, on Wednesday.

For more than 38 years, SAVES has provided food, short-term shelter, clothing, and transportation passes to assist the working poor, disadvantaged, emancipated youth, homeless and senior citizens in the South Antelope Valley who need these services. The city-supported organization serves approximately 6,000 people each year, according to the staff report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.