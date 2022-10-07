PALMDALE — After delaying it two weeks for some requested clarifications, the City Council, on Wednesday, approved a code of conduct policy for the Council itself.
The policy was approved on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer absent.
Although such policies are common in other cities, Palmdale did not have one, Interim City Attorney Scott Porter said.
The Council requested staff develop the policy, in 2021. Other cities were consulted for their rules of City Council meetings, according to the staff report.
“It is recognized that establishing norms and procedures for the Council’s conduct of public business is essential to local government. It strengthens the faith and confidence of the people of the city in their governing body and ensures efficient City Council meetings,” the staff report reads.
“These are norms and procedures; they’re not law,” Porter said. “This is what you are saying is the best general consensus forward.”
One issue with the original proposed policy, raised by Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, had to do with allowing the public to comment during the meeting. The approved policy reads: “The City Council desires to protect freedom of speech to the maximum extent practical while preserving the ability of the City Council to operate an efficient and inclusive meeting.”
This rewording was agreeable to Loa, but other stipulations on the logistics of public comment were opposed by some residents during the meeting.
The new policy states that the mayor should set a time limit for speakers, based on the number of people wishing to speak on a given topic. This practice has been used by Hofbauer in the past, reducing the time limit from three minutes to two when there have been large crowds wanting to speak on a particular subject.
Porter said it is fairly standard for cities to not set a fixed time limit, but to allow for flexibility to manage those exceptional instances when faced with a very large number of commenters.
That flexibility, however, was opposed by some members of the public, who felt it has been used to favor one group over another in the past and that it infringed on their rights to address the government.
“It’s pretty unclear that there’s any concrete rules that are going to be changed, other than to give the mayor complete discretion as to how long people like me have a right to stand here and address you,” Rich Gallegos said, suggesting the time limit could be as low as one minute. “Limiting it too severely would definitely be an infringement of our free speech rights.”
The Council also debated the policy’s recommendation that the mayor and council members “attempt to generally refrain from back-and-forth conversation with speakers.”
This allows for brief comments in response to members of the public, but not prolonged discussions, Porter said, in the interest of facilitating the meeting.
“I just have a lot of heartburn with us engaging in combative conversations with the public,” Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said, and wanted to ensure the policy discourages that.
Loa agreed, and said there are times when response to a public comment is warranted, such as speakers who defame a city employee or use profanity.
“There’s certain limits. The decorum of a City Council meeting is important,” he said. “Generally there should not be back-and-forth, but sometimes the record needs to be corrected, and briefly.”
