LANCASTER — Individuals who have been issued an administrative citation for a misdemeanor offense in Lancaster may request an initial review of the citation by the City prior to the individual having to pay a penalty amount under a proposed ordinance to amend the Lancaster Municipal Code unanimously adopted at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The request must be made in writing and state the reason or reasons that the citation should be dismissed. In addition, a cited person may request an initial review of the individual’s ability to pay the citation amount in full. If the person cannot pay the amount in full, the individual may authorize monthly installment payments. The person may also perform community service in lieu of paying the penalty.
“These are informal procedures that staff already utilizes but we believe it’s appropriate to codify these processes,” Assistant City Attorney Jocelyn Corbett said at the meeting.
An appeal would still require payment of the penalty.
The ordinance will also expand on the existing administrative citation program to include all misdemeanor offenses that do not involve violence or physical injury, which will benefit public health, safety and welfare while providing individuals who commit such offenses an opportunity to avoid criminal proceeding and possible conviction, Corbett added.
The Council’s action came a day after the American Civil Liberties Union sued Lancaster and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department alleging the city has an administrative citation system that is designed and enforced to punish poverty, in violation of the California Constitution.
People experiencing homelessness have been subjected to fines of $500 for the first citation and $1,000 for the second without the possibility of appeal unless full payment is received, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court petition.
The City Council adopted the original ordinance in February 2015 in response to the passage of Proposition 47 by California voters in November 2014. The measure amended the state Penal Code so that certain non-violent criminal offenses must be charged as misdemeanors, for which offenders are subject to imprisonment in county jail rather than state prison.
“My motivation for this was primarily to keep people out of the criminal justice system, to keep them from getting criminal records so that they could jobs, so they don’t have to carry the weight of this,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said.
Members of the public who spoke during the public hearing criticized the city for its policies in light of the legal action filed against Lancaster by the American Civil Liberties Union.
“Maybe financial consideration should be given to what is happening in relation to this ordinance,” caller Dave Bowman said.
Bowman added he read the ACLU petition and found that it had a solid foundation.
“What I’m really concerned with is that what is going on here is going ahead and cost(ing) taxpayers a second time,” Bowman said.
“Lancaster should be investing in people and community resources to make us safer instead of spending our tax money on counterproductive, complicated and expensive systems of punishment like this one,” said Xavier Flores, who called on behalf of the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens.
Flores added Lancaster needs to stop criminalizing poverty.
“Requiring individuals to pay to have their case heard is hugely problematic,” said Christina Patz, who serves as a board member with the American Civil Liberties Union Antelope Valley Chapter.
Caller Fernando Nunez said the City ought to recall any citations issued and reimburse the people who did pay the fines.
In response to the public comments, Parris said he does have animosity toward the ACLU.
“I think they frequently deceive people,” Parris said. “They exaggerate things like this. I see where they got people all wound up over the homeless. Out of 105 citations, three of them were homeless.”
Parris added the program is not meant to target people experiencing homelessness and does not target them.
“This is a work in progress, but it took a lot of people’s efforts and creativity and innovative ideas to try to preserve accountability without putting people in the criminal justice system for less than serious crimes,” Parris said.
