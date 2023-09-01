LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council gave the first of two approvals for a proposed ordinance to create an East Side Overlay with a boundary modification in response to concerns raised by nearby residents.
The Planning Commission recommended approval at the July 17 meeting. Speakers at that meeting asked that the western boundary along 40th Street East be adjusted two or three miles to the east to lessen the impact on their homes. The city also held a town hall for residents with Councilman Ken Mann and City Manager Jason Caudle the day before the Aug. 22 meeting.
The approximately 5,841-acre area is bounded by 40th Street East to the west, Avenue J to the north, 107th Street East to the east and Avenue L to the south.
“The East Side Overlay is an underutilized area that could help respond to the high demand of alternative energy looking to build in Lancaster,” senior planner Cynthia Campaña said during a presentation at the meeting. “In order to promote the vision and to help vitalize the eastern portion the East Side Overlay was initiated.”
An overlay is a valuable tool to introduce additional land uses, standards and regulations within a specific area, she added.
“This is just a policy document so there’s no construction, no proposed project as part of the overlay; it does not change the zone of the area,” Campaña said.
Any specific projects would require additional reviews by the city and reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The overlay allows additional uses beyond the current uses allowed. Current allowed uses are for residential uses, solar energy and commercial crop production. The new additional uses in the East Side Overlay include expanded alternative energy such as hydrogen, distribution and light manufacturing. It would also allow food manufacturing and warehousing.
The East Side Overlay would require additional development standards for new uses adjacent to a residential use, such as a 20-foot setback and a 10-foot landscape setback.
Residents who live near the proposed overlay again asked that the boundaries be adjusted to be farther away from their homes.
“The overlay zone will impact our neighborhood with heavy commercial trucks, traffic activity near our homes and school on Avenue K and 40th Street East,” resident Harry Scott said. “Moving the project out to 60th, 70th, out beyond would be a consideration.”
Speaker John Alvarez, a 37-year resident of the city who has lived in Rancho Tierra Del Sol for 19 years, thanked the city for hearing residents’ concerns.
“We would like for it, as Harry said, as several other people said, to move it further east,” he said. “70th East, right there on the corner of Avenue K and 70th East is that cannabis facility. I think if you pushed everything from that corner eastward, that would make us happy.”
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist praised the speakers for their requests.
“I’ve been on the council for 14 years and that was the best solution, or request for a solution, by a group of people and how you all handled yourself in the presentation,” he said. “It leaves my ears open for change when you present it to the council as you guys did, so thank you guys for doing that.”
Mayor R. Rex Parris said he had a meeting with Pastor Paul Chappell of Lancaster Baptist Church prior to the City Council meeting.
“He showed me a flyer somebody was passing around saying that I wanted to build a ammonia plant next to the school,” Parris said. “I can assure you that never occurred; I’ve never even thought of that until Pastor Chappell showed me the flyer. We would never, ever, ever, do something like that; I want to make that absolutely clear.”
After hearing from the public, Parris asked that the western boundary for the overlay zone be changed to 60th Street East. In addition, although there are no current projects, any future electrolyzer for hydrogen would not be built closer than 70th Street East.
He also asked that the city get a group of eastside residents together to keep them updated on proposed projects.
“If we change the zone to 60th, and the community has heard your wishes to us, we will be in close contact with the community as projects come in and make sure our developers understand your direction,” Caudle said.
