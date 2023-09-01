East Side Overlay

The Lancaster City Council agreed to move the western boundary of the proposed East Side Overlay zone to 60th Street East after hearing from residents who live near the area.

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council gave the first of two approvals for a proposed ordinance to create an East Side Overlay with a boundary modification in response to concerns raised by nearby residents.

The Planning Commission recommended approval at the July 17 meeting. Speakers at that meeting asked that the western boundary along 40th Street East be adjusted two or three miles to the east to lessen the impact on their homes. The city also held a town hall for residents with Councilman Ken Mann and City Manager Jason Caudle the day before the Aug. 22 meeting.

