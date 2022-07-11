PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will once again consider the controversial Measure AV community grant program, which was initiated to provide grants to local nonprofit organizations serving the community in the specific areas as outlined in the Measure AV sales tax approved by voters, in 2020.
The community grant program itself was approved by the Council, late last year. However, the program has faced some controversy since the list of recommended grants was first announced, in May.
The program was designed to use $1.5 million in sales tax revenues that was above what was originally forecast, awarding grants to area nonprofits and businesses that met set criteria through a competitive application process.
The grants are tailored to fit the purposes outlined in the Measure AV language, including programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
The city received 84 applications, requesting a total of more than $5.5 million, according to the staff report.
After considering the applications, the selection committee decided to award $1.3 million to 29 projects. These grants ranged from $2,000 to $250,000.
The Council has heard hours of public testimony criticizing the recommended grant awards, as well as criticizing the absence of some organizations that had applied but were not recommended for grant funds.
The grant recommendations appear for approval on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, in the same form as they were presented originally.
At a special meeting, June 29, to pass the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget, the Council decided to remove the $2 million budgeted for the controversial grant program for local nonprofits, following weeks of arguments regarding how the grant funds were to be awarded.
“There has been too much controversy among staff, if not the community itself,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said in requesting the removal. “I don’t think it meshes with the original intent of Measure AV.”
That money will be set aside for a revamped program to be created at a later date that will be under the direction of the city manager, taking the funding decisions out of the Council’s hands.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. Members of the public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86824952455? pwd=cFFXb3grSXdxWm1VbmJZZEtVSmVldz09.
The meeting may also be viewed on the city website, www.cityofpalmdale.org
