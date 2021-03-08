PALMDALE — A divided City Council agreed to amend Palmdale municipal code to require a fourth-fifths supermajority to remove City Manager J.J. Murphy, an action Councilman Richard Loa deemed unnecessary and too much following previous amendments to Murphy’s contract.
“I want to keep Mr. Murphy here; I want him to be happy. But again I state this is too much,” Loa said.
The Council approved the ordinance on a 3-2 vote, with Loa and Councilman Austin Bishop dissenting.
The City Council in January agreed to extend Murphy’s contract through December 2028. The proposed provision to require a supermajority to terminate Murphy’s contract was removed at the time.
In February, the Council approved a City-provided mortgage for Murphy repayable through payroll deductions.
The proposed change from a three-fifths vote to a four-fifths supermajority to remove the city manager was intended to protect a good city manager such as Murphy from a change in the City Council membership after the city’s biennial elections, Loa said.
He added the City-provided mortgage was intended to replace the proposal for the super majority vote.
“And so the result of that is that the city manager then obtains the economic benefit and receives the benefit of having a four-fifths vote,” Loa said.
Loa added that, according to his recollection, the City Council has not discharged any previous city manager by a three-fifths vote.
‘I think that it is unnecessary to provide a four-fifths vote and to also provide a substantial mortgage to the city manager, plus a severance package that is very attractive,” Loa said. “All of that together, I believe is beyond what we have to be doing to protect the City of Palmdale.”
Murphy joined the city in April 2018 as assistant city manager. He was promoted to city manager in December 2019 at an annual salary of $305,000 following the retirement of former City Manager James Purtee. The agreement allows for termination and a l2-month severance payment plus one additional month of salary for each of service up to 18 months.
Loa said the proposed ordinance was a betrayal of the public trust following the voter-approved Measure AV sales tax increase.
“I think our city manager’s doing a great job; I just don’t believe that we need to give away the house, give away the ranch,” Loa said.
He added Murphy’s severance package should be enough of a disincentive for councilmembers to remove him.
“I think that this entire package is just too much,” Loa said.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said she has served on five different City Councils.
“I have seen the last two councils beat the hell out of our city manager emotionally,” Bettencourt said. “We dangled Mr. Purtee’s job over him every single meeting that we had, and that is no way for a person to live. That is why I voted in favor of the four-fifths vote.”
Bettencourt added had the council approved the four-fifths vote previously they would not have needed the mortgage provision.
“We have to give our city managers some comfort when they’re dealing with a City Council that turns over every 24 months,” Bettencourt said.
Councilman Juan Carrillo respected Loa’s sentiments. However, concerning Measure AV, he said the Council is not telling voters that they are going use the money to pay the salary of a city employee.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said he was not in favor of the four-fifths provision previously. He changed his mind after seeing what other local Boards have gone through.
“I don’t want to see us go through that here,” Hofbauer said. “I want to make sure that the message is abundantly clear that when the city manager is speaking on our behalf, he’s out at other agencies, that he’s the city manager, not the city manager this week.”
He added that this is a stability issue.
Bishop added he takes it seriously when the Council changes a city ordinance like this because it could have an effect.
“The city has been doing very, very well for many years working on doing business with a three-fifths vote,” Bishop said “It just seems to be a balance of power issue.”
He added that he wants to ensure stability and quality of life for Palmdale citizens.
