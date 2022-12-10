Ocean Fisheries Camera Observers

Mark Hager (left) positions a camera with the help of Anthony Lucia (right) as captain Al Cottone watches the feed on a monitor from his boat, the Sabrina Maria, in Gloucester, Mass. Hager’s Maine-based startup, New England Maritime Monitoring, is one of a bevy of companies seeking to help commercial vessels comply with new federal mandates aimed at protecting dwindling fish stocks.

 Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — For years, Mark Hager’s job as an observer aboard New England fishing boats made him a marked man, seen as a meddling cop on the ocean, counting and scrutinizing every cod, haddock and flounder to enforce rules and help set crucial quotas.

On one particularly perilous voyage, he spent 12 days at sea and no crew member uttered even a single word to him.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Way even try if China and India will not agree...it's only handicaps Americans while China and India increase their capacity, and profits. Sad that the Greenies are such Cowards, and avoid creating an "issue" with the elephant in the room (China and India)....Grow a set.....or Crawl back under your Rock. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.