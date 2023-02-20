LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union School District will pay demolition contractor Unlimited Environmental Inc. $144,000 to raze all existing structures at the former home of the Palmdale Pony League, on the northwest corner of the Palmdale High School campus, due to liability concerns.
The field complex, at 38350 20th St. East, has become a refuge for vagrants and vandals. It is littered with trash and graffiti. The buildings and dugouts will be razed and the field flattened.
“This is the baseball field next to Palmdale High School?” Board President Charles Hughes asked Superintendent Greg Nehen at Thursday’s Board meeting.
“I had a request that we make use of it but it doesn’t appear that we can allow that to happen,” Hughes said.
The Long Beach-based Unlimited Environmental was the lowest responsible bidder out of the six bids submitted for the project.
The facility has apparently been closed since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pony League used the facility under lease agreements between the district and the City of Palmdale.
The Board voted 4-0, with Trustee Jill McGrady absent, to award the demolition contract to Unlimited Environmental.
“That facility has been vandalized something fierce,” Brian Hawkins, assistant superintendent of Business Services, said after the meeting.
Vandalism during the pandemic when the complex was closed rendered the field unusable. The locks used to secure the property have been repeatedly cut.
There are no plans for the property.
“We need to eliminate the nuisance because it becomes a liability for us,” Hawkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.