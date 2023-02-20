AVUHSD Pony

The former home of the Palmdale Pony League on the northwest corner of the Palmdale High School campus will be razed due to liability concerns.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union School District will pay demolition contractor Unlimited Environmental Inc. $144,000 to raze all existing structures at the former home of the Palmdale Pony League, on the northwest corner of the Palmdale High School campus, due to liability concerns.

The field complex, at 38350 20th St. East, has become a refuge for vagrants and vandals. It is littered with trash and graffiti. The buildings and dugouts will be razed and the field flattened.

