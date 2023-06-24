GUATEMALA CITY — As Guatemala prepares to elect a new president Sunday, its citizens are fed up with government corruption, on edge about crime and struggling with poverty and malnutrition — all of which drives tens of thousands out of the country each year.
And for many disillusioned voters — especially those who supported three candidates who were blocked from running this year — the leading contenders at the close of campaigning Friday seem like the least likely to drive the needed changes.
Guatemala’s problems are not new or unusual for the region, but their persistence is generating voter frustration. As many as 13% of eligible voters plan to cast null votes Sunday, according to a poll published by the Prensa Libre newspaper.
“Those with the least chance are the ones who possibly have a different idea of governing,” Quiroa said.
With no single candidate among the field of two dozen candidates polling anywhere near the 50% threshold required for victory Sunday, a second round of voting between the top two vote-getters appears likely.
