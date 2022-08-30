PALMDALE — A woman killed by a Union Pacific freight train, on Friday, was Alice Tarin, 60, of Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported.
PALMDALE — A woman killed by a Union Pacific freight train, on Friday, was Alice Tarin, 60, of Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported.
The coroner’s report also determined she committed suicide.
The collision with the northbound train occurred just before 5 a.m., near the Metrolink station on Clock Tower Plaza Drive, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials said.
Tarin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident disrupted Antelope Valley Metrolink service for about four hours, Metrolink officials said.
Two trains were canceled before service resumed at 9:15 a.m. Riders were offered Uber vouchers and buses were made available for some routes, officials said.
Metrolink service was operating as normal by mid-morning and the evening commute was not expected to be affected.
Prior to Tarin’s death, last week, the most recent train fatality in the Antelope Valley was the death of Charles Davis, 28, in November, near Sierra Highway and Lancaster Boulevard.
