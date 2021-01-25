LANCASTER — An autopsy is pending on a woman found dead Friday in a Lancaster residence.
Kelley Wilcox of Lancaster was 54 years old, according to the coroner’s office.
Deputies went to the 2200 block of Morningside Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Friday “regarding a call of a woman screaming,” sheriff’s Deputy Miguel Meza said in a statement.
Arriving deputies found a man in his 40s standing near the location, Meza said.
“The male … was not wearing shoes but the deputies noticed the clothing he was wearing was bloody,” Meza said. “Deputies detained him and after conducting an investigation, they determined he lived in a residence adjacent to the call.
“The front door of that location was open and deputies noticed blood on the floor inside the house,” Meza said. “Deputies made entry to ensure no injured persons inside the residence. During a check of the house, deputies discovered an adult female deceased inside the residence.”
“Detectives have determined the male and the female were involved in a domestic relationship,” Meza said.
The man was arrested and being booked on suspicion of murder, Meza said. His name was not immediately released.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.