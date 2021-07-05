LANCASTER — A man shot to death Friday morning in Lancaster was 22-years-old, authorities said Sunday.
Bobby Mitchell was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office.
Sheriff’s homicide investigators were called at 3:25 a.m. Friday to the 2700 block of West Newgrove Street, where they found Mitchell with gunshot wounds to his upper body, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A vehicle was heard speeding away from the location in an unknown direction,” Meza said. “It is unknown if this incident was gang-related.”
Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
