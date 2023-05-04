MOJAVE — Kern County Sheriff-Coroner officials on Wednesday released the names of the four people fatally shot late Sunday night.
Three women and a man died in the shooting, which took place at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 16000 block of H Street, just west of the railroad tracks.
Two women, Anna Marie Hester, 34, and Martina Barraza Jr., 33, both of Mojave, died at the scene, according to Kern County Sheriff’s officials.
A GoFundMe for the family of Barraza stated, “She leaves behind five kids, her mother and eight sisters. … She was always one to help others and always put herself last.”
The third woman, Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, of California City, was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where she died early Monday morning, according to Kern County Sheriff’s officials.
Darius Travon Canada, 31, of Mojave, died at the scene of the shooting, sheriff’s officials reported.
As of Monday evening, no weapons had been found at the scene and no suspect information was released.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the mass shooting, but it had no additional information to release to the public Wednesday afternoon.
Officials are being careful not to paint anyone as a suspect at this point of the investigation, and do not want members of the community to fear providing information that may aid in the investigation, Kern County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Lori Meza said.
She reiterated the encouragement to members of the community to provide any information they may have about the event or regarding the victims, their lives or associates.
“Anything at all, even if you don’t think it’s anything important,” she said.
Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Reference case number 2023-00048001.
A mass shooting database created by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University says this is the 19th mass killing in the United States this year. A mass killing is one in which four or more people, not counting the suspect, are killed.
