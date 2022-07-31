LANCASTER — Officials have released the name of a 12-year-old boy who was killed, Thursday, in a single-vehicle crash that also injured two other people.
The boy was identified as Lucas O’Dell of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The crash was reported at about 11:55 a.m., Thursday, in the area of state Route 138 and 300th Street West, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP reported that the vehicle — a gray Ford F-250 occupied by a driver and two children — drove off the roadway into the dirt, crashed and rolled over several times before landing on its roof, ejecting both of the juvenile passengers.
O’Dell lost consciousness before CHP units arrived and a bystander began performing CPR on the child. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the scene, and pronounced the boy dead.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, and the 11-year-old boy who was the second passenger in the pickup also suffered moderate to major injuries in the collision and were airlifted to a hospital, according to KTLA and the CHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.