PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified two people who died, on Sunday, in a Vallarta Supermarket parking lot.
Juan Ramon Ramos Toscano, 56, and Brigette Valtierra, 48, were found in a vehicle in the parking lot at 440 East Palmdale Blvd.
Both were listed as being homeless.
A cause of Toscano’s death has not been determined, pending additional investigation, according to the Coroner’s website.
In the case of Valtierra, an exam has been scheduled but not completed, according to information on the Coroner’s website, Tuesday afternoon.
The place of death for both victims is listed as a vehicle.
The two were discovered at about 3:15 p.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious person, Fire Department officials said, Monday.
Firefighters found two people inside a blue van in the lot. One person was already dead and the second was in critical condition and transported to a local hospital, Department officials said.
The deaths were believed to be accidental drug overdoses, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service. No foul play was suspected.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were not called to the scene.
