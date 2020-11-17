ACTON (CNS) — A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Acton area was identified Monday.
Juan Hernandez Miranda, 19, of Newhall died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 4:30 a.m., Sunday at Escondido Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses told the CHP that a male who was on the freeway was struck by a vehicle, according to the CHP. It was unclear why the man was on the freeway.
