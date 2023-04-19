Aaron Carter

LOS ANGELES — Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub in Lancaster as a result of sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner’s report said Tuesday.

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster on Nov. 5, the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

