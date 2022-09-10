Palmdale housing

Palmdale’s director of Neighborhood Services, Mike Miller, addresses the City Council regarding allocation and spending of federal funds for housing and other programs.

PALMDALE — The city has unused federal funding, some provided as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, that is unspent largely because restrictions on spending it meant that city officials could not find qualified candidates for the aid.

The City Council, on Wednesday, reviewed the annual report required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development showing how funding has been spent toward meeting the city’s stated goals.

