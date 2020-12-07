SACRAMENTO — Democrats will begin their second half-century of dominating California’s Legislature on Monday, when lawmakers reconvene for the first time since last month’s election.
The party has held continuous control of the Senate since 1970, while giving up their majority in the Assembly for just two years since then, in 1995 and 1996.
Republicans in November lost two of their 11 senators in the 40-member Senate, leaving Democrats 75% of the seats in both legislative chambers and a comfortable cushion over the two-thirds supermajorities required to raise taxes and suspend legislative rules without Republican votes.
Democrats’ 31 Senate seats is their largest majority since they held 32 seats during the 1883 session, California State Library legislative historian Alex Vassar said.
It’s rare for an incumbent to lose. But both the GOP losses were of veteran lawmakers and both were in traditionally Republican Orange County-centered districts that gave ground to Democrats in recent years.
John Moorlach represented the 37th Senate District for five years until he was unseated by Democratic challenger Dave Min.
But 0 Chang, a Republican, lost to a former incumbent in what has become a strange game of election leapfrog that started in 2014 when she first won the 29th Senate District seat.
She was defeated in 2016 by a quirky campaign from Democrat Josh Newman. But he was recalled in 2018 and replaced by Chang after he voted for a state gas tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.