SANTA ANA (CNS) — A 27-year-old Corona man was arrested, today, on federal charges of eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies during a spree of holdups in Orange County in November.

George Arizon is charged with a count of interference with commerce by robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Arizon is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Santa Ana, on Thursday.

