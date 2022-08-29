YREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested after stealing a Northern California fire department vehicle and leading officers on an erratic high-speed chase, officials said.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, on Friday.
Authorities said deputies were notified, Friday, about a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection utility vehicle that had been stolen near the community of McCloud.
Deputies joined other officers pursuing the vehicle, which sped up to 100 miles per hour on a freeway before it exited in Yreka, authorities said.
The driver stopped, fled on foot and was arrested for investigation of auto theft and resisting arrest, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.