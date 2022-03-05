A Danville police officer was sentenced, Friday, to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man during a slow-speed car chase in a wealthy San Francisco suburb.
An attorney for the man’s family called it “a watershed moment” and an example of progress being made in California and elsewhere in holding law enforcement accountable.
Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler said evidence showed that 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda was driving six mph as he tried to evade Danville police officer Andrew Hall, who fired a barrage of bullets into him that violated his own training and put fellow officers in danger.
Hall made “extremely poor choices,” the judge said, and Arboleda did not deserve to die for evading an officer.
“While he may have violated the law, it was no law that carried a sentence of death for him,” the judge said.
The victim’s mother, Jeannie Atienza, said in statement that the sentence brings some closure to the family now that Hall has been held to some account.
They want Hall retried on the voluntary manslaughter charge that a jury deadlocked on, in October. Jurors convicted Hall of assault with a firearm for the shooting.
“Our family has been through hell,” she said.
Atienza said it pained the family that it took nearly three years to bring charges against Hall, during which time he fatally shot another man, Tyrell Wilson, who was homeless and mentally ill.
“The preferential treatment shown to Hall as an officer throughout this trial has only added to our trauma,” she said.
The case marked the first time a police officer was charged in an on-duty shooting in Contra Costa County, east of San Francisco, and is part of a push by more prosecutors to punish police misconduct after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis set off nationwide calls for social justice.
Civil rights lawyer John Burris, who represents Arboleda’s family in a separate civil lawsuit, said the sentence showed how times have changed. Burris’ roster of high-profile police violence cases includes Rodney King and Oscar Grant.
“It’s been a 30-year march toward this kind of decision,” Burris said. The March 3, 1991, beating of King and subsequent acquittal of the police officers triggered riots that rocked Los Angeles. “This is kind of a new day.”
