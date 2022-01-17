LOS ANGELES — Two alleged gang members charged in the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer will remain in federal custody without bail, a judge ruled, Friday.
Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m., Jan. 10, in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles Count.
The suspects allegedly targeted him because of two silver chains or necklaces around his neck, authorities said Thursday when they announced federal charges against three alleged gang members and one associate.
