Water Watch

PALMDALE — Continuing a century-long history of cooperation, the Palmdale Water District and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District have agreed to a deal that will bolster Palmdale’s water supplies and provide funding for Littlerock Creek’s operations or add to its groundwater supplies.

The agreement, approved by the respective Boards of Directors, this week, transfers all or part of Littlerock Creek’s annual allocation of the State Water Project supplies — delivered through the California Aqueduct — to the Palmdale Water District.

Tags

