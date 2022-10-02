PALMDALE — Continuing a century-long history of cooperation, the Palmdale Water District and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District have agreed to a deal that will bolster Palmdale’s water supplies and provide funding for Littlerock Creek’s operations or add to its groundwater supplies.
The agreement, approved by the respective Boards of Directors, this week, transfers all or part of Littlerock Creek’s annual allocation of the State Water Project supplies — delivered through the California Aqueduct — to the Palmdale Water District.
In exchange, the District will pay for the allocation or offer groundwater pumping rights.
The transfer moves the State Water Project water that Littlerock Creek doesn’t use to Palmdale, which depends on the State Water Project for a significant portion of its water supplies.
“Palmdale has a need,” Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson said. “We have a need, especially in dry years, of having surface water.”
Under the agreement, LCID will transfer at least 75% of its annual state water supply to PWD and up to 100% of the allocation of 2,300 acre-feet.
An acre-foot is equivalent to 326,000 gallons of water.
In return, PWD will pay LCID up to $400,000 for 100% of the allocation and a pro-rated amount when they receive less.
The monetary compensation applies only in those years in which the State Water Project delivers more than 20% of the allocation.
In dry years, such as currently, when deliveries are less, the PWD will, instead, transfer rights to pump 250 acre-feet of groundwater.
During dry years, PWD needs the funds to purchase water supplies from elsewhere, so LCID agreed to accept the groundwater rights, instead, Thompson said.
“We wanted something that was creative but simple, that also meets our needs,” he said.
Should the PWD receive the full allocation of 2,300 acre-feet, it would increase their supplies by about 10%.
LCID has groundwater rights of its own, plus other forms of groundwater allotted through the court-ordered Valley-wide groundwater settlement to meet its needs, LCID General Manager James Chaisson said.
“Littlerock is in a good position, much better than Palmdale,” he said.
The districts can renegotiate the agreement in five-year increments, beginning, in 2025.
“The beauty of it is, it helps with our water supply reliability, but it also helps with (LCID’s) water supply reliability, because they can use those funds to do maintenance and do a variety of projects that help shore up their system,” Thompson said. “It’s one of those rare win-wins.”
The districts have often done water transfers in the past.
More than 100 years ago, the two water districts came together to build the Littlerock Dam to create the water supply and storage to benefit customers of both entities.
“Here we are, 100 years later, collaborating together on a different water supply for the mutual benefit of each agency,” Thompson said.
