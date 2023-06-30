PALMDALE — The National Weather Service predicts a sudden rise in temperatures from today through Monday. The City of Palmdale will open cooling centers locally if temperatures reach 100 degrees.
The Palmdale City Library, at 700 East Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages. The library’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The library’s phone number is 661-267-5600.
Seniors 55 and older may also use Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, as an additional cooling center during regular business hours, 8 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For details, call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.
The weather service issued an extreme heat warning on Thursday, running from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures could skyrocket to as high as 109 degrees, it said.
Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents should monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on weather conditions.
Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, may also call 211 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting www.211la.org.
