Cooling centers

The Palmdale City Library is one of several designated cooling centers that will be open as temperatures threaten the century mark over the weekend.

PALMDALE — The National Weather Service predicts a sudden rise in temperatures from today through Monday. The City of Palmdale will open cooling centers locally if temperatures reach 100 degrees.

The Palmdale City Library, at 700 East Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages. The library’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The library’s phone number is 661-267-5600.

