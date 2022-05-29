As summer approaches and temperatures are on the rise, Kern County announced it will start offering cooling centers for residents to escape the heat, beginning Wednesday.
The cooling centers will open, in east Kern County, when temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service to be 108 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1 to 8 p.m., during these weather conditions, according to an announcement by Kern County General Services.
In East Kern County, centers will be available in Rosamond at Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, and in California City at the Strata Center, 10350 Heather Ave., in Central Park.
Residents visiting the cooling centers are encouraged to bring nonalcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material, games and the like to better enjoy the centers.
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors to the centers are required to wear a face covering, physical distancing is encouraged and those with a fever or otherwise exhibiting symptoms are asked not to visit the cooling centers.
A daily report will be issued by 11 a.m., on the day before centers open; weekend openings will be issued by 11 a.m., on Friday, and Monday openings will be released by 11 a.m., on Sunday.
Cooling centers will be offered, during the specified conditions, through Sept. 22.
The cooling center program is provided by Kern County General Services, in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services, other Kern County agencies and districts and Pacific Gas and Electric.
