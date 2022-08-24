Palmdale Library

The Palmdale City Library is one of several sites across the Valley that is available as a cooling center during the current heatwave.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

With the Antelope Valley under a heat watch, on Tuesday, and temperatures expected to remain high the next few days, cooling centers are open and available across the Valley.

Los Angeles County operates regional cooling centers at a number of local libraries and parks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.