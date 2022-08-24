With the Antelope Valley under a heat watch, on Tuesday, and temperatures expected to remain high the next few days, cooling centers are open and available across the Valley.
Los Angeles County operates regional cooling centers at a number of local libraries and parks.
In Lancaster, cooling centers include:
• Lancaster Library, 601 West Lancaster Blvd., open from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday
• Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday,
• Fox Field Airport, 4555 West Ave. G., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily when a heat advisory or excessive heat warning is in effect for at least two days.
In surrounding, unincorporated areas, the county has cooling centers at:
• Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Ave. M-2, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday
• George Lane Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8, open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
• Acton/Agua Dulce Library, 33792 Crown Valley Road, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p,m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday
• Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
• Pearblossom Park, 33922 121st St. East, open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
• Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P., open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
In Palmdale, the city is offering the Palmdale City Library as a cooling center. The library, at 700 East Palmdale Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday
To find Los Angeles County-operated cooling centers, residents may also call 2-1-1, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
