LANCASTER — Former Antelope Valley Union High School District General Counsel Bridget Cook agreed to resolve her wrongful termination lawsuit against the District for an undisclosed amount, a portion of which will be covered by the District’s insurer, Self-Insured Schools of California, the District announced Thursday.
Cook was fired without cause in closed session in May 2019 by Board members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell and former member Robert “Bob” Davis. Cook contended she was fired for blowing the whistle on allegedly improper and illegal contracts that would have provided financial windfalls to Ruffin, Parrell and Davis, or to their friends and associates. Cook, who is Black, also alleged she was the victim of race and gender discrimination. Cook’s complaint was scheduled for a jury trial in August 2022.
“Though costly, this amount is less expensive than a protracted legal dispute, which was estimated to exceed this amount substantially,” Superintendent David Vierra said in a statement.
The statement continued: “Ms. Cook served as the General Counsel for the Antelope Valley Union High School District for over 20 years, until she was released from her contract by a previous Board majority comprised of Trustees Bob Davis, Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell. Ms. Cook sued the District claiming the process used to dismiss her violated her contract, and claiming she was dismissed based on her race, and for being a whistleblower. The financial cost to our District is impactful; though, settling this matter was the prudent option. And now, with this unfortunate chapter behind us, we can continue to focus on advancing the values and mission of this District and honorably serve our students and staff.”
Board President Jill McGrady also issued a statement:
“It is unfortunate that the inappropriate actions of three board members have caused such financial damage to the District,” McGrady said. “Despite opposition, they unilaterally decided to move forward with the decision to remove Ms. Cook from her position as general counsel. Because of their decisions, relationships were broken, morale among faculty and staff was damaged, and now millions of dollars that should be focused on our children’s education are no longer available. Resolving this matter allows the District to come together as an educational family and move forward with a renewed focus on our mission of educating the students of the AVUHSD.”
Ruffin, Parrell and Davis objected to the statutory offer to compromise, codified under the state Code of Civil Procedure Section 998, “to the extent that it represents that Davis, Ruffin and Parrell, offered to settle this case upon the terms represented therein,” court documents show.
The objection, filed by attorney John W. Harris, who was allowed to represent the trio by Self-Insured Schools of California, also asked that “the Statutory Offer to Compromise should be revised to reflect that Davis, Parrell and Ruffin are not “Offerors,” but should still be dismissed as defendants in the action.”
Cook sued the District in August 2020. Her complaint named Ruffin, Parrel, Davis, Vierra and Assistant Superintendent Brett Neal. Cook’s attorneys, Alan A. Greenberg and Claire-Lise Y. Kutlay, filed an amended complaint in March with a demand for a jury trial.
The amended complaint listed eight causes of action, including retaliation, violation of the Reporting by School Employees of Improper Governmental Activities Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, breach of contract, and violation of the whistleblower protection. Ruffin and Davis are the only defendants named for intentional infliction of emotional distress. The hostile work environment cause named Davis, the District, Vierra and Neal.
Cook began working for the District in 1994 as a substitute teacher. She became a full-time teacher in 1995 and general counsel in 1998. Cook regularly attended Board meetings and served as sergeant at arms. She served as a member of Vierra’s cabinet shortly after Ruffin and Parrell were seated on the Board in December 2018. Her responsibilities included providing day-to-day legal advice to District leadership, site administrators, Board members and other staff, according to the complaint.
Throughout her tenure, Cook received positive reviews and saved the District millions of dollars. Every review Cook received found that she met or exceeded standards, the complaint said.
Cook’s contract automatically renewed on May 16, 2018, for another two-year term ending on June 30, 2020. Cook’s contract explicitly required the Board to provide written notice in the event her contract is not renewed.
Cook’s complaint alleged that Ruffin, Parrell and Davis engaged in improper governmental activities, including awarding and attempting to award lucrative contracts to friends and associates shortly after Ruffin and Parrell joined the Board in December 2018 when they began to vote in a block. One of the contracts named in the complaint is with the Harris & Associates law firm.
Cook raised concerns about alleged waste, improper use of government funds and unlawful conduct to the Board and to her supervisor, Superintendent Vierra. Ruffin, Parrell and Davis ignored her disclosures and fired her without warning and without cause on May 9, 2019.
